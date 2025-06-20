Chet Holmgren News: Struggles mightily in loss

Holmgren finished Thursday's 108-91 loss to the Pacers in Game 6 of the NBA Finals with four points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and six rebounds in 24 minutes.

Holmgren failed to have any sort of tangible impact, delivering his worst game of the postseason. Despite some inconsistent numbers throughout the playoffs, Holmgren has been largely impressive on both ends of the floor. With the series now tied at 3-3, both teams will head to Oklahoma City for Game 7, with everything on the line.