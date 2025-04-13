Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chris Boucher headshot

Chris Boucher Injury: Questionable Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Boucher (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Boucher's season has officially come to an end due to an illness. The Oregon product will miss a 23rd consecutive game Sunday. The 31-year-old forward played in 50 games this season, averaging 10.0 points and 4.5 rebounds, shooting 49.2 percent from the floor and 36.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Chris Boucher
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now