Chris Boucher Injury: Questionable Sunday

Boucher (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Boucher's season has officially come to an end due to an illness. The Oregon product will miss a 23rd consecutive game Sunday. The 31-year-old forward played in 50 games this season, averaging 10.0 points and 4.5 rebounds, shooting 49.2 percent from the floor and 36.3 percent from beyond the arc.