Chris Livingston News: Cut loose by Milwaukee

The Bucks waived Livingston on Wednesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

A second-round selection by Milwaukee in the 2023 NBA Draft, Livingston appeared in 42 NBA games over two seasons and made just one start. The 6-foot-6 forward spent most of his time in the G League, and he averaged 18.0 points and 7.9 rebounds per game there in 2024-25. He'll look to nab a two-way contract or play his way onto an NBA roster this summer.