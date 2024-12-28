Chris Livingston News: Returns to action in G League

Livingston (illness) posted 15 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes Friday in the G League Wisconsin Herd's 122-86 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Milwaukee had ruled Livingston out for its last two games with a non-COVID-related illness, but the second-year forward proved his health by returning to action with the G League club Friday. Livingston has made eight appearances for the Herd this season, averaging 17.9 points (on 47.7 percent shooting from the field), 8.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 30.3 minutes per contest.