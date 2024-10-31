Fantasy Basketball
Chris Paul News: Flirts with double-double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Paul supplied 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 105-93 loss to Oklahoma City.

Paul fell one assist short of his first double-double as a Spur, putting together arguably his best performance of the season. It's been a slow start for the veteran, especially on the offensive end. With that said, he is averaging 7.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game, serviceable numbers for anyone who took a chance on him in the later rounds.

