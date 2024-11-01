Chris Paul News: Posts first double-double of season

Paul notched 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Thursday's 106-88 win over the Jazz.

Paul's assist totals came tantalizingly close to double-digits in three of his first four games, but he finally broke the threshold in the decisive win. Despite his age, Paul will be in the upper echelon of assist production as long as he stays healthy, and he'll be a very valuable fantasy option if he can combine the dimes with good shot volume on a nightly basis.