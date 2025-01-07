Chris Paul News: Solid numbers in Monday's loss

Paul chipped in 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and nine assists across 33 minutes during Monday's 114-110 loss to Chicago.

It was Paul's best scoring effort since he dropped 19 on the Jazz back on Halloween. The future Hall of Famer has scored in single digits in five straight games prior to Monday, and his main fantasy value comes from his still-strong distribution skills. In 17 games since the beginning of December, Paul has recorded at least eight assists 13 times, averaging 8.1 points, 8.6 assists, 5.1 boards, 1.4 steals and 1.4 threes over that stretch.