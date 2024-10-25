Chris Paul News: Struggles with shot Thursday

Paul racked up three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 120-109 loss to the Mavericks.

Paul had a rough shooting performance in his Spurs debut, but the veteran floor general still delivered a decent stat line, leading the Spurs in assists and ranking among the leaders in the rebounding department as well. Paul is likely to hold a secondary role in the Spurs' offensive scheme, but he'll remain valuable in fantasy if he stays healthy, as he's a near lock to record solid numbers in other categories.