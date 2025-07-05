Chris Youngblood News: Gets Exhibit 10 deal with OKC

Youngblood agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Thunder on June 27, Blake Byer of On3.com reports.

After going undrafted last week, the 6-foot-3 guard out of Alabama found a home with the NBA champions, whom he'll join for the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer Leagues as well as training camp. Youngblood could garner consideration for a two-way deal with the Thunder if he impresses in the summer, but he'll most likely be waived at some point during camp and begin his professional career in the G League with the Oklahoma City Blue. After prior stops at Kennesaw State and South Florida to start his time in college, Youngblood spent his fifth and final season at Alabama and shined in a supporting role, averaging 10.3 points in 25.3 minutes per contest while shooting 38.8 percent from three-point range over 28 contests.