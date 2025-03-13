Fantasy Basketball
Christian Braun headshot

Christian Braun Injury: Likely to play through foot issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 9:37am

Braun is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Lakers due to left foot inflammation.

While Braun looks like he'll be able to play through the foot issue Friday, he could be a candidate to sit out the second half of the Nuggets' back-to-back set Saturday versus the Wizards. Braun has enjoyed a breakout third season in Denver, averaging 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 three-pointers, 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks across 33.4 minutes.

Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets
