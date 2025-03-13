Christian Braun Injury: Likely to play through foot issue

Braun is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Lakers due to left foot inflammation.

While Braun looks like he'll be able to play through the foot issue Friday, he could be a candidate to sit out the second half of the Nuggets' back-to-back set Saturday versus the Wizards. Braun has enjoyed a breakout third season in Denver, averaging 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 three-pointers, 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks across 33.4 minutes.