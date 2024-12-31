Christian Brown News: Limited time off bench in debut

Brown was held scoreless over two minutes in Monday's 121-104 win over the Valley Suns.

Brown made his first appearance of the season with Sioux Falls after being drafted by the Skyforce in the 2024 G League Draft in October, coming off the bench in just under two minutes in Monday's sizable victory. Prior to joining Sioux Falls, Brown averaged a career-high 12.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 25.2 minutes per game in 28 regular-season outings in his senior season at Tennessee State.