CJ Huntley News: Heads to Phoenix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 27, 2025 at 6:20pm

Huntley agreed to a two-way contract with the Suns on Thursday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

Huntley enjoyed a breakout campaign as a super-senior at Appalachian State, averaging 15.7 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from three over 31 games in 2024-25. He boasts an impressive frame but will likely need to add weight to continue developing at the NBA level.

CJ Huntley
Phoenix Suns
