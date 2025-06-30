Cody Martin News: Set to enter free agency

The Suns won't guarantee Martin's $8.6 million contract for 2025-26, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Phoenix's decision will allow Martin to enter free agency this summer. The veteran swingman landed with the Suns as part of the Jusuf Nurkic trade during the 2024-25 season, and Martin averaged 3.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.9 steals in 14.7 minutes across 14 outings in the desert. Martin's positional versatility and solid defense should give him some interest on the open market.