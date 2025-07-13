Cody Williams News: Scores 22 in Summer League

Williams recorded 22 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three steals during Sunday's 103-93 Summer League loss to the Warriors.

Williams put together an impressive all-around performance Sunday, leading the team in scoring, rebounds, steals and tying for a team-high in assists. One area Williams will look to improve as Summer League continues is from beyond the arc, where he has shot just 23.5 percent over his last two contests.