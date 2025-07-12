Cole Anthony News: Agrees to buyout with Memphis

Anthony has agreed to a contract buyout with the Grizzlies on Saturday and intends to sign with the Bucks after clearing waivers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Anthony was traded earlier this offseason in a deal that sent Desmond Bane to the Magic, but he'll move on before ever taking the court for the Grizzlies. The guard appeared in 67 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign, including 22 starts, and averaged 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 42.4 percent from the field in 18.4 minutes per game. The 2020 first-round pick could help replace Damian Lillard (Achilles) with the Bucks, though that move won't become official until Anthony clears waivers.