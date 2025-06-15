Cole Anthony News: Traded to Memphis

The Magic traded Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, four unprotected first-round picks and one first-round pick swap to the Grizzlies on Sunday in exchange for Desmond Bane, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After a breakout sophomore year, Anthony's statistics have decreased across the board in three consecutive campaigns, culminating in career lows in points (9.4), rebounds (3.0), assists (2.0) and minutes (18.4) during the 2024-25 season. He signed a two-year, $26 million extension with the Magic in October of 2023, which included a team option for 2026-27. There's an entire offseason to play out, but Anthony finds himself in a tough competition for backcourt minutes in Memphis with Caldwell-Pope, Scotty Pippen, Vince Williams, and potentially, Luke Kennard.