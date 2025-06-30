Collin Gillespie News: Returning to Phoenix
Gillespie is planning to sign a one-year guaranteed deal to remain in Phoenix, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
After making a strong impression on a two-way contract in 2024-25, the Suns will reward Gillespie with a standard deal. Gillespie made 33 regular-season appearances, posting averages of 5.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 43.3 percent from beyond the arc.
