Collin Murray-Boyles Injury: Won't play Friday

Murray-Boyles (adductor) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bulls, Vivek Jacob of Toronto Life reports.

Murray-Boyles won't suit up for the Raptors during the team's first Summer League game in Las Vegas. The South Carolina product was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and could be a rookie that makes a case for some playing time during the 2025-26 campaign.