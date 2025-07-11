Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Basketball
Collin Murray-Boyles headshot

Collin Murray-Boyles Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

Murray-Boyles (adductor) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bulls, Vivek Jacob of Toronto Life reports.

Murray-Boyles won't suit up for the Raptors during the team's first Summer League game in Las Vegas. The South Carolina product was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and could be a rookie that makes a case for some playing time during the 2025-26 campaign.

Collin Murray-Boyles
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now