Collin Sexton headshot

Collin Sexton News: Posts 19 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Sexton notched 19 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 124-118 loss to the Lakers.

Utah's backcourt is performing well, but the Jazz are tumbling down the Western Conference rankings despite their best efforts. Sexton ha been very efficient, with double-digit scoring totals in 13 of 14 games this season. His assist numbers are down from his previous season averages, but his move to off-guard alongside Keyonte George is the likely culprit.

