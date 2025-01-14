Collin Sexton News: Resting Wednesday

Sexton has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets for rest purposes, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Sexton will get a night off for the first time this season, but he should be back in action for Friday's game against the Pelicans. With the 26-year-old guard joining a long list of Jazz players already ruled out for Wednesday's game due to injuries, reserve guards such as Isaiah Collier, Svi Mykhailiuk and Elijah Harkless are all candidates to move into larger roles.