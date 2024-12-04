Collin Sexton News: Scores 17 in blowout loss

Sexton accumulated 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 133-106 loss to the Thunder.

The Jazz looked overmatched Tuesday and suffered a 27-point loss, but Sexton posted a decent stat line, leading the team in scoring and also showing an efficient touch from the floor. Even though Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George are Utah's main offensive weapons, Sexton has done a good job as a secondary weapon. He's scored at least 15 points in all but one of his last eight appearances, a span in which he's averaging 19.1 points per game while shooting 52.3 percent from the floor.