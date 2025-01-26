Collin Sexton News: Struggles from deep Saturday

Sexton produced 20 points (5-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's 125-103 loss to Memphis.

Sexton had a decent stat line on the surface, but it was impossible to overlook his shooting woes, as he missed 12 of his 17 shots and all but one of his shots from beyond the arc. Truthfully, the fact that he went 9-for-10 from the charity stripe salvaged what would've otherwise been a woeful fantasy line. Despite the shooting woes, Sexton remains awfully consistent as a scoring weapon for the rebuilding Jazz and has scored at least 20 points in seven of his last eight appearances.