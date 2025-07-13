Cooper Flagg Injury: Shut down for rest of Summer League

Flagg (not injury related) will be shut down for the remainder of Summer League, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Flagg showcased his two-way versatility and scoring ability during his two Summer League appearances, averaging 20.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks across 31.5 minutes per game. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft will now shift his focus to preparing for the 2025-26 campaign, when he's expected to serve as a centerpiece for Dallas immediately.