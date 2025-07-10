Cooper Flagg News: Aggressive approach in SL win

Flagg registered 10 points (5-21 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 32 minutes during Thursday's 87-85 Summer League win over the Lakers.

Flagg made several highlight plays on both ends of the court, and while he was unable to get his shot to fall, he was getting to his spots with relative ease. He noted after the game that his performance wasn't quite up to his standards, per Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News, but it was nonetheless a solid Summer League debut for the No. 1 overall pick out of Duke.