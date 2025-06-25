Cooper Flagg News: Headed to Dallas as No. 1 pick

Flagg was selected by the Mavericks with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

No shocker here, as Flagg's been atop almost every draft board since reclassifying to graduate high school in the spring of 2025. He's one of the best prospects in recent history, possessing elite defensive traits and a basketball IQ well beyond his years. Flagg's offense has, comparatively, been a weak point. However, he quieted any doubts by averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 48/38/84 shooting splits in his lone season at Duke. The Maine native surpassed expectations as an off-the-dribble shot creator, getting to his spots and knocking down contested looks all over the floor. Duke coach Jon Scheyer trusted Flagg to facilitate, often having the freshman handle the ball in pick-and-rolls and other actions. Given the presence of Anthony Davis at power forward and the center duo of Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively, Flagg is almost guaranteed to slot in at small forward for the Mavericks. While he likely profiles as a tertiary offensive option when Dallas is fully healthy, the long-term absence of Kyrie Irving (knee) should boost Flagg's usage early on. Regardless, Flagg should rack up defensive stats and be a solid contributor across the board early on, with the upside of being one of the NBA's premier two-way players.