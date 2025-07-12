Cooper Flagg News: Monster performance in SL loss

Flagg totaled 31 points (10-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-13 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes in Saturday's 76-69 Summer League loss to the Spurs.

Flagg bounced back from a subpar Summer League debut in the scoring department Thursday against the Lakers, where he tallied 10 points on just 23.8 percent shooting, by posting a game-high 31 points on 47.6 percent shooting Saturday against the Spurs. The No. 1 overall pick out of Duke in the 2025 NBA Draft has the tools to become a two-way star, and it will be worth monitoring how many more games he appears in this summer before the team opts to shut him down.