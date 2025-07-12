Cooper Flagg News: Monster performance in SL loss
Flagg totaled 31 points (10-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-13 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes in Saturday's 76-69 Summer League loss to the Spurs.
Flagg bounced back from a subpar Summer League debut in the scoring department Thursday against the Lakers, where he tallied 10 points on just 23.8 percent shooting, by posting a game-high 31 points on 47.6 percent shooting Saturday against the Spurs. The No. 1 overall pick out of Duke in the 2025 NBA Draft has the tools to become a two-way star, and it will be worth monitoring how many more games he appears in this summer before the team opts to shut him down.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now