Ryan (calf) totaled 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Thursday's 90-89 Summer League win over the Nuggets.

Ryan battled a calf injury down the stretch of the 2024-25 season, but he was cleared for the start of Summer League. He was solid from beyond the arc Thursday, where he tacked on half of his points.