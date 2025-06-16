Cory Joseph News: Team option declined Monday
The Magic declined their $3.47 million team option on Joseph's contract for the 2025-26 season Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Joseph will become an unrestricted free agent after spending the 2024-25 campaign with Orlando. The veteran guard appeared in 50 regular-season outings (16 starts) with the Magic, finishing with averages of 3.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 12.2 minutes per game.
Cory Joseph
Free Agent
