Craig Porter News: Suffers hamstring injury

Porter will not return to Thursday's Summer League game against the Pacers due to a left hamstring injury, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The severity of the issue isn't yet known, but his next opportunity to return to the court arrives Saturday against the Bucks. Porter's day ends after he posted seven points (2-2 FG, 2-2 FT, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in seven minutes of action. Darius Brown and Jaxson Robinson are candidates for a boost in playing time while Porter is out.