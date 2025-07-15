Curtis Jones News: Paces Denver in SL loss

Jones generated 20 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 20 minutes in Tuesday's 101-97 Summer League loss to the Raptors.

Jones had an efficient performance, recording a team-high mark in points off the bench. He has now posted at least 10 points and five rebounds in back-to-back Summer League appearances. The 23-year-old guard signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Nuggets and will look to make an impression on the organization. Jones spent his final two collegiate seasons at Iowa State, averaging 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.5 minutes per game across 34 appearances in 2024-25.