Daeqwon Plowden News: Back to G League after NBA debut

The Hawks assigned Plowden to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Thursday.

While Atlanta was without several key rotation players for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Plowden was summoned from the G League to join the parent club. The two-way player was called upon to make his NBA debut and was impressive in the Hawks' 110-94 win, finishing with 19 points (7-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt) and four rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench. The rookie will be back with College Park for Thursday's game against the Maine Celtics, but he may be available only in an emergency after playing extensive minutes in both of the previous two days. Prior to joining the Hawks on Wednesday, Plowden logged 36 minutes Tuesday in College Park's 112-108 overtime win over the Cleveland Charge.