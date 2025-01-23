Daeqwon Plowden News: Leading scorer in G League loss

Plowden played 35 minutes Wednesday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 113-106 loss versus Grand Rapids and logged 22 points (8-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

Plowden had a productive outing despite the loss as he led the team in points scored in addition to converting on an efficient 72.7 percent of his field-goal attempts. The two-way player has appeared in 11 games with the Hawks so far this season and will likely continue to split his time between the NBA and the G League.