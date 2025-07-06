Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Basketball
Daeqwon Plowden headshot

Daeqwon Plowden News: To be waived by Phoenix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 6, 2025

Plowden will be waived by the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports Sunday.

Plowden was sent to the Suns as part of a historic seven-team trade that became official Sunday, though he'll now have to explore other opportunities. The 26-year-old appeared in six outings for Atlanta after signing a two-way deal with the team in December, averaging 7.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 three-pointers in 12.0 minutes per game during that span.

Daeqwon Plowden
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now