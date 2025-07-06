Daeqwon Plowden News: To be waived by Phoenix

Plowden will be waived by the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports Sunday.

Plowden was sent to the Suns as part of a historic seven-team trade that became official Sunday, though he'll now have to explore other opportunities. The 26-year-old appeared in six outings for Atlanta after signing a two-way deal with the team in December, averaging 7.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 three-pointers in 12.0 minutes per game during that span.