Dakota Mathias News: Drills six treys in G League

Mathias collected 27 points (9-18 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals over 44 minutes Monday during the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 127-124 win over the Westchester Knicks.

Mathias was impressive from beyond the arc, where he scored 18 of his 27 points on the night. He also contributed on the defensive end, accounting for two of his team's five steals. Mathias has now reached the 20-point threshold in two of his first three appearances of the G League Regular Season.