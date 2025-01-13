Dakota Mathias News: Fills stat sheet Sunday

Mathias had 22 points (6-18 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks across 43 minutes in Sunday's 124-108 win over Long Island.

Mathias was one of four starters who scored in double digits for the Mad Ants in this win, and he was impressive on both ends of the court with at least two tallies in each of the five major categories. His shooting line wasn't the best, but he'll have a steady role in the rotation locked up as long as he remains as productive as he's been in recent weeks.