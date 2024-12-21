Dakota Mathias News: Stays hot in G League victory

Mathias produced 27 points (10-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, four steals and one block over 38 minutes Friday during the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 127-115 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Mathias continued his recent success on the offensive end, as he was coming off an impressive 11-for-12 day from the field in his previous appearance Sunday against Windy City and has now scored 20 or more points in four of his last five games. The 29-year-old also pieced together one of his better showings on the defensive end, racking up a season-high four steals.