Damian Lillard Injury: Slated for MRI

Lillard is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his eft lower leg Monday, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Lillard sustained what appeared to be a serious injury with just over six minutes left in the first quarter of the Bucks' 129-103 loss to the Pacers in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series. After the game, head coach Doc Rivers said Lillard's prognosis is "not very promising," with all signs pointing to the veteran point guard having sustained a torn left Achilles tendon. An official diagnosis will be provided once the results of the MRI are available, but Lillard appears highly unlikely to play in Tuesday's Game 5, and his availability for the rest of the playoffs and potentially the start of the 2025-26 season could be in jeopardy. Kevin Porter started at point guard in the second half of Sunday's contest, and he and Ryan Rollins should be in store for expanded roles out of the backcourt if Lillard misses time.