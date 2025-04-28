Damian Lillard Injury: Tears Achilles, out for season

Lillard has been diagnosed with a left torn Achilles tendon, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

During Game 4 against the Pacers on Sunday, Lillard went down with a left leg injury after logging only six minutes. Although many speculated that it could be an Achilles tear, it wasn't officially confirmed until Monday, resulting in the superstar guard being forced to miss the rest of the NBA playoffs and potentially missing most, if not all, of next season. The postseason campaign comes to an end for the veteran guard after playing three games, averaging 7.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game across 25.0 minutes per contest.