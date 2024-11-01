Damian Lillard News: Continues to struggle with shot

Lillard produced four points (1-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 122-99 loss to the Grizzlies.

Lillard's four-point outing Thursday tied a career low as he continues to struggle with his efficiency from the floor. Over his last three games, Lillard has shot just 32.5 percent from the field, including 3-for-21 from beyond the arc. Things won't get easier for Lillard and the Bucks as they head back to Milwaukee to play Cleveland on Saturday in the first leg of a home-and-home series.