Damian Lillard News: Explodes for 41 points vs. Cavs

Lillard finished with 41 points (13-24 FG, 10-15 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one block over 39 minutes during Saturday's 114-113 loss to Cleveland.

Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined for 75 of the Bucks' 113 points during Saturday's loss. Lillard entered the contest having gone just 3-for-21 from beyond the arc over his last three outings, but he connected on a season-high 10 three pointers, seven of which came in the first half. It wasn't enough to get the win, but Lillard and the Bucks will look to get their revenge against the Cavaliers during Monday's rematch.