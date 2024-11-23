Damian Lillard News: Hands out 13 assists

Lillard closed with 24 points (8-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, 13 assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 129-117 win over Indiana.

Lillard wasn't as dominant on offense as Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished this one with a 37-point triple-double. However, the star point guard has been playing at a high level since returning from a three-game absence due to a concussion. He has three double-doubles in his three games since returning to the court, a span where he's averaging 20.7 points and 11.0 assists per contest. He's shooting just 38.9 percent from the field in that stretch, but fantasy managers can live with the lack of efficiency if he continues to put up these numbers on a regular basis.