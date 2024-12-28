Damian Lillard News: Logs double-double in return

Lillard (illness) ended Saturday's 116-111 loss to the Bulls with 29 points (8-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes.

Lillard was back in action Saturday after a four-game absence, initially due to a strained right calf before he fell victim to a non-COVID-related illness. The star point guard was under no obvious restrictions in his return, playing a normal minutes count while taking on a team-high 27.3 percent usage rate in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness), who missed a fourth straight contest. In the three games he's played this season in which Antetokounmpo has been sidelined, Lillard is averaging 34.0 points, 10.3 assists, 5.3 three-pointers, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 36.9 minutes.