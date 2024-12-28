Damian Lillard News: Logs double-double vs. Chicago
Lillard ended Saturday's 116-111 loss to the Bulls with 29 points (8-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and one steal over 35 minutes.
Lillard took a larger role on offense Saturday due to Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness) being sidelined for a fourth straight game. Lillard led both teams in scoring and assists en route to his seventh double-double of the season. Most of his damage came from the charity stripe where he connected on all 10 of his free-throw attempts. Lillard would be in line for another heavy workload against the Pacers on Tuesday if Antetokounmpo is still under the weather.
