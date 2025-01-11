Damian Lillard News: Pops for 29 in win

Lillard accumulated 29 points (9-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 40 minutes during Friday's 109-106 victory over Orlando.

The veteran point guard has hit for at least 25 points in three straight games, and he's drained multiple threes in 18 straight contests -- a stretch that was interrupted, but not derailed, by a four-game absence in late December due to a calf strain and an illness. Over seven games since returning to the Bucks' lineup, Lillard is averaging 22.4 points, 6.7 assists, 4.1 boards, 3.4 threes and 1.6 steals.