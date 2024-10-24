Damian Lillard News: Scores 30 in season opener

Lillard ended with 30 points (9-19 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds and six assists over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 124-109 victory over Philadelphia.

Lillard led Milwaukee in scoring even ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished with 25 points (8-11 FG, 9-16 FT), 14 rebounds and seven assists in this season opener. The star floor general is looking to bounce back from a subpar 2023-24 campaign, and while one game is too much of a small sample size to draw any conclusions from, he might be playing with a chip on his shoulder while trying to keep the Bucks as a true contender in the Eastern Conference.