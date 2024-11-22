Damion Baugh News: Dishes out seven assists
Baugh totaled seven points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 24 minutes Thursday during the G League Westchester Knicks'115-107 win over the Delaware Blue Coats.
Baugh failed to connect from downtown in this one but contributed elsewhere. He dished out a team-high seven assists and collected a steal for a fourth straight appearance. Baugh has scored in double figures only once over five games this year, though he continues to contribute elsewhere off the bench.
Damion Baugh
Free Agent
