Damion Baugh News: Dishes out seven assists

Baugh totaled seven points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 24 minutes Thursday during the G League Westchester Knicks'115-107 win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Baugh failed to connect from downtown in this one but contributed elsewhere. He dished out a team-high seven assists and collected a steal for a fourth straight appearance. Baugh has scored in double figures only once over five games this year, though he continues to contribute elsewhere off the bench.