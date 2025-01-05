Damion Baugh News: Posts impressive G League line

Baugh tallied 10 points (3-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, 21 assists and four steals over 40 minutes Saturday during the G League Westchester Knicks' 127-113 win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Baugh couldn't find his shooting rhythm on the offensive end, but he turned in a triple-double with the help of a strong performance across the board. He dished out an eye-popping 21 assists, easily beating out his previous season high of 13 assists Nov. 12 against Long Island. Baugh is now averaging 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.7 steals through 22 appearances this year.