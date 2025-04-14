Damion Baugh News: Ties career-high with six dimes

Baugh racked up six points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Sunday's 93-86 loss to the Celtics.

Baugh struggled with his shot in the regular-season finale loss to Boston but contributed in other areas, finishing with a career-high seven assists to go along with seven rebounds. In 15 games during his rookie season in Charlotte, Baugh averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 32.3 percent from the field and 21.4 percent from deep.