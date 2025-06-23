Daniel Gafford News: Sticking in Dallas

Gafford is expected to sign a three-year contract extension worth approximately $60 million with the Mavericks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

This new deal will keep Gafford in Dallas through the 2028-29 campaign. The big man put up solid numbers across the board during 2024-25, averaging 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.8 blocks in 57 regular-season appearances (31 starts).