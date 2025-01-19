Fantasy Basketball
Daniss Jenkins News: Game-high 27 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Jenkins supplied 27 points (11-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block over 44 minutes Friday in the Motor City Cruise's 117-115 win over the Valley Suns.

Jenkins led both teams in scoring Friday despite having an inefficient night from beyond the arc. The two-way player out of St. Johns has appeared in only three games with the parent club, so most of his reps this season will likely take place in the G League. Over his last five G League games, Jenkins has averaged 22.4 points, 5.8 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals over 38.7 minutes per contest.

